« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Cyberpunk 2077
64
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
123
nicolasgourry
articles : 3331
visites since opening : 4470659
nicolasgourry > blog
[TGS 2020] CYBERPUNK 2077 / Video Gameplay Demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7DsZ29sR4g
    posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    bomdia59 posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Superbe !
    yukilin posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:13 PM
    Je suis entre deux avec ce jeu
    kabuki posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:14 PM
    Le premier Jeu Next Gen et les gens s'en rende même pas compte car il sort aussi sur old gen... mais bordel que ca va etre bon.
    flam posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:17 PM
    Avec les voix en japonais ça peut donner une ambiance GITS j'hésite du coup entre la VA et la VJ
    bomdia59 posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:28 PM
    kabuki on parle de CDProjekt là, arrête de les sous estimer, sur Xbox FAT il va claquer des gueules ce jeu
    elvamore posted the 09/26/2020 at 04:28 PM
    Mon GOTG , vivement la version ps5
