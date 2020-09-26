« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Monster Hunter Rise
5
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Rise
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
123
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3330
visites since opening : 4468959
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Monster Hunter Rise / Video Gameplay (20 Minutes)



Date de sortie : 26 Mars 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ljJiVBelfM&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    roxloud, kibix, archesstat, axlenz
    posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:58 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    mrvince posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:06 PM
    C'est propre !
    birmou posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:08 PM
    Je bande
    archesstat posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:14 PM
    yukilin posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:17 PM
    Le gameplay à l'air bien cool et fluide, c'est top ça
    newtechnix posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:17 PM
    wu posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:18 PM
    Les effets de l'eau, on est de retour sur la PS2
    bulford posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:19 PM
    wu Je te jure
    wu posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:20 PM
    Le grappin juste trop stylé
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre