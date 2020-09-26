accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
157
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
mugimeddy
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
alwaysmus2
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
populus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
,
koriyu
,
enzo87
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1041
visites since opening :
2827630
amassous
> blog
Ah ouais y'en a ils ont déjà la Play5
Travis Scott viens de poster ça au calme
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:34 PM by
amassous
comments (
11
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:35 PM
il a peut être juste la manette hein
amassous
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:36 PM
jaysennnin
Il a écrit "I will be playing until the sun up"
alucardk
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:38 PM
sympa le jeu Ps5 sur lequel il joue ... c'est un écran blanc ... elle a de la puissance la Ps5 c'est sûr ... le blanc est plus blanc que blanc.
docbrown
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:42 PM
Après avoir fait un concert façon Ready Player One voilà qu'il retourne dans le Game...il gère bien son hype
N’empêche son système son doit envoyé pas mal....
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:46 PM
La manette est posé sur deux jambe dans un pantalon en cuir moulant.
madd
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:46 PM
alucardk
Il joue à Unfinished Swan.
amassous
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 01:57 PM
docbrown
Imagine un son de cinéma quand tu joue a la Play ça doit être incroyable
docbrown
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 02:00 PM
amassous
j'ai un 5.1 donc je m'amuse assez bien.....mais j'ai pas sa qualité à lui
amassous
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 02:05 PM
docbrown
Moi rien
mrvince
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 02:08 PM
le mec a pris le revetement de son canapé pour se faire un fut. Le rap ca paie plus.
churos45
posted
the 09/26/2020 at 02:09 PM
Dire qu'on ne connait toujours pas l'interface.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
N’empêche son système son doit envoyé pas mal....