J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Ah ouais y'en a ils ont déjà la Play5


Travis Scott viens de poster ça au calme
    posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:34 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    jaysennnin posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:35 PM
    il a peut être juste la manette hein
    amassous posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:36 PM
    jaysennnin Il a écrit "I will be playing until the sun up"
    alucardk posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:38 PM
    sympa le jeu Ps5 sur lequel il joue ... c'est un écran blanc ... elle a de la puissance la Ps5 c'est sûr ... le blanc est plus blanc que blanc.
    docbrown posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:42 PM
    Après avoir fait un concert façon Ready Player One voilà qu'il retourne dans le Game...il gère bien son hype

    N’empêche son système son doit envoyé pas mal....
    ducknsexe posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:46 PM
    La manette est posé sur deux jambe dans un pantalon en cuir moulant.
    madd posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:46 PM
    alucardk Il joue à Unfinished Swan.
    amassous posted the 09/26/2020 at 01:57 PM
    docbrown Imagine un son de cinéma quand tu joue a la Play ça doit être incroyable
    docbrown posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:00 PM
    amassous j'ai un 5.1 donc je m'amuse assez bien.....mais j'ai pas sa qualité à lui
    amassous posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:05 PM
    docbrown Moi rien
    mrvince posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:08 PM
    le mec a pris le revetement de son canapé pour se faire un fut. Le rap ca paie plus.
    churos45 posted the 09/26/2020 at 02:09 PM
    Dire qu'on ne connait toujours pas l'interface.
