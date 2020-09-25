« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[TGS2020 CAPCOM] SPECIAL 15H Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDGRvDW5ikI&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 09/25/2020 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    foxstep posted the 09/25/2020 at 01:16 PM
    Crossgen

    Et ils disent aussi qu'ils peuvent pas promettre que la qualité sera aussi bonne que sur next gen

    au moins ils sont honnete
    joker54 posted the 09/25/2020 at 01:17 PM
    Ils viennent de dire qu'une version PS4/One de RE8 pourrait arriver.
    aros posted the 09/25/2020 at 01:45 PM
    joker54 foxstep
    Vous croyez que ça ce passera comment pour Final fantasy XVI ? Sérieux les gars, espérez pas trop...
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/25/2020 at 01:47 PM
    Rien de bien on remange les mêmes trailers...
    blackoojb posted the 09/25/2020 at 01:53 PM
    Une présentation à la jap, beaucoup de blabla et rien de nouveau...
