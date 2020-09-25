ajouter un tigre
Restock de PS5
Article éphémère, j'efface vers 12h

Je pense qu'il faudra jouer avec la touche F5 pour ne pas changer.
Au moment, où j'écris il n'y a rien, mais ça peut tomber à 9h00.




Fnac

Amazon
https://amzn.to/332CASc
    posted the 09/25/2020 at 06:56 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (25)
    ratchet posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:04 AM
    Indispo
    waurius59 posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:21 AM
    Plus rien
    parazyt6425 posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:22 AM
    Sur Cdiscount, j'ai pu en choper une mais c'est parti super vite
    axlenz posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:26 AM
    waurius59 Chez Amazon et Fnac ça n'a pas encore débuté. Il y a que chez Cdiscount que c'est déjà passé vers environ 8h...
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:42 AM
    parazyt6425 Et tu as eu une date de livraison au moment de la commande ?
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:44 AM
    Pour FNAC ca sera dans la matinee sûr et peut etre a partir de 10 h dixit un conseiller FNAC
    parazyt6425 posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:46 AM
    urb4nzak il m'a dit pour le day one mais on ne sait jamais avec Cdiscount.
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 07:54 AM
    parazyt6425 ok, oui c'est clair faut se mefier. A voir avec FNAC si je chope qlq chose
    bgu27 posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:00 AM
    Il y a encore des gens intéressés par cette console?
    echizen posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:01 AM
    Dispo sur amazon
    guiguif posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:06 AM
    bgu27 bien plus que pour la SX
    mancunien posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:07 AM
    J ai précommandé sur Amazon...ça rajoute au panier ...du coup je dois l acheter maintenant ?
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:07 AM
    dispo FNAC
    echizen posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:11 AM
    mancunien

    Oh que oui fait vite sinon ça mettra l'article de côté ou dans ta liste d'envie
    isora posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:14 AM
    Ça part trop vite...
    echizen posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:15 AM
    C'est fini pour la version disque maintenant c'est la version digital de dispo!!
    axlenz posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:15 AM
    Fnac la blague
    echizen posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:16 AM
    Perso je viens de pouvoir me prendre la version disque, livraison prévus le 25 novembre
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:17 AM
    axlenz ils ont du avoir un restock de 10 ou 20 PS5 ^^ c'est pas possible
    ley posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:18 AM
    J’en ai choppé une sur Amazon, mais livraison début décembre, c’est mieux que rien on va dire
    taiyls posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:19 AM
    Impossible de valider une commande sur le site de la Fnac, j'attendais depuis ce matin. Quel site de mayrde
    mancunien posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:22 AM
    Impossible aussi je me suis fais avoir
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:24 AM
    taiyls idem PS5 dans le panier, j'ai pu deduire des cheques FNAC et apres et apres....plus rien ^^
    taiyls posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:29 AM
    urb4nzak tu as été plus loin que moi au moins ! Moi j'ai même pas pu passer l'écran de validation du panier
    urb4nzak posted the 09/25/2020 at 08:34 AM
    taiyls ca ete violent sur la FNAC
