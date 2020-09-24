accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
" Les enquêtes de Kindaichi " est largement meilleur à " Détective Conan " mais vous n'êtes pas encore assez grand pour ce débat
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
266
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimeddy
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sid
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto49
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
kaiserx
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
link1983
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
zekk
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
leblogdeshacka
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
21
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
salocin
,
johnt
,
kurosama
,
fran
,
k1fry
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
maxleresistant
,
zestarlight
,
dyselight
,
bladagun
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
xhshrshth
,
raph64
,
flom
,
wu
,
minx
,
giusnake
,
shanks
,
chiotgamer
,
pizza3fromage
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
193
visites since opening :
378307
axlenz
> blog
all
Nintendor
Playstachouffle
Xboxar
Pécéairedaigle
Multi
Mangas/Animés
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Divers
Histoires
Gamekyo Awards
[MAJ] Restock Demain de PS5 sur Cdiscount et Amazon
Playstachouffle
Beh tout est dans le titre
MAJ : Amazon confirme du stock pour demain matin aussi
Bonne bagarre demain
Cdiscount
tags :
ps5
1
Like
Who likes this ?
minbox
posted the 09/24/2020 at 07:08 PM by
axlenz
comments (
6
)
wickette
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 07:19 PM
J’espère juste qu’en Novembre mon colis va pas disparaître magiquement
barberousse
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 07:22 PM
Cdiscount t’as une chance sur 2 de te faire annuler ta préco la veille de la sortie.
wazaaabi
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 07:31 PM
Comme la Fnac pas d’heure précise donc roulette russe
chinoismasque
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 07:37 PM
Et c'est pour une livraison day one leur restock ?
Parce que la ca fait amazon, Cdiscount et fnac qui font le coup... On comprend plus rien.
Comment ils peuvent avoir du nouveau stock pour un produit qui n'est pas encore arrivé ?
pist5
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 08:18 PM
Amazon vient d’envoyer des mails pour prévenir qu’elle sera aussi de retour chez eux demain matin
https://editioncollector.fr/collector/rayon-jeux-video/consoles/playstation-5
axlenz
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 08:30 PM
pist5
Merci. Je vais update l'article
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Parce que la ca fait amazon, Cdiscount et fnac qui font le coup... On comprend plus rien.
Comment ils peuvent avoir du nouveau stock pour un produit qui n'est pas encore arrivé ?
https://editioncollector.fr/collector/rayon-jeux-video/consoles/playstation-5