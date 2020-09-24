" Les enquêtes de Kindaichi " est largement meilleur à " Détective Conan " mais vous n'êtes pas encore assez grand pour ce débat
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
axlenz
21
Likes
Likers
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 193
visites since opening : 378307
axlenz > blog
all
[MAJ] Restock Demain de PS5 sur Cdiscount et Amazon
Playstachouffle
Beh tout est dans le titre


MAJ : Amazon confirme du stock pour demain matin aussi



Bonne bagarre demain
Cdiscount
    tags : ps5
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    minbox
    posted the 09/24/2020 at 07:08 PM by axlenz
    comments (6)
    wickette posted the 09/24/2020 at 07:19 PM
    J’espère juste qu’en Novembre mon colis va pas disparaître magiquement
    barberousse posted the 09/24/2020 at 07:22 PM
    Cdiscount t’as une chance sur 2 de te faire annuler ta préco la veille de la sortie.
    wazaaabi posted the 09/24/2020 at 07:31 PM
    Comme la Fnac pas d’heure précise donc roulette russe
    chinoismasque posted the 09/24/2020 at 07:37 PM
    Et c'est pour une livraison day one leur restock ?
    Parce que la ca fait amazon, Cdiscount et fnac qui font le coup... On comprend plus rien.
    Comment ils peuvent avoir du nouveau stock pour un produit qui n'est pas encore arrivé ?
    pist5 posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:18 PM
    Amazon vient d’envoyer des mails pour prévenir qu’elle sera aussi de retour chez eux demain matin

    https://editioncollector.fr/collector/rayon-jeux-video/consoles/playstation-5
    axlenz posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:30 PM
    pist5 Merci. Je vais update l'article
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre