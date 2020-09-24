J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Des boites de jeux Gamecube de pré-production E3 2002




Ces boîtes étaient surement dans les magasins pour les reservations.
Période E3 2002
Je prefère cette illustration pour Mario SunShine perso!
    posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:00 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    bliss02 posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:03 PM
    Je préfère les boites officielles
    jeanouillz posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:19 PM
    Vraiment lowcost comme qualité.
    Heureusement que les box-art officiel sont bien mieux
    amassous posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:20 PM
    jeanouillz Mario Sushine y’a un truc en plus je trouve.
    ducknsexe posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:21 PM
    Mario c est transformé en Playmobil
    arrrghl posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:24 PM
    amassous elle est grave cheum !
    amassous posted the 09/24/2020 at 06:41 PM
    arrrghl Non
