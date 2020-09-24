profile
La prochaine cible de Microsoft???
A votre avis ils vont s'attaquer à qui aprés Bethesda?

Foxstep
    posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:10 PM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    bigboss18 posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:11 PM
    Nintendo préférera commettre seppuku plutôt que de vendre à des gaijin américains non ?
    ratchet posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:13 PM
    Bandai Namco
    foxstep posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:14 PM
    bigboss18 Ils vont tous y passer d'ici 20 ans MS aura bouffer tout le monde et tout les jeux existant seront dans le gamepass
    liquidsnake66 posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:14 PM
    Mdr pas mal
    gat posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:15 PM
    Un studio JAP surtout.
    minbox posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:17 PM
    Vivement la fin des éditeurs tiers et un marché qu'avec des exclusivités définitives.
    galcian posted the 09/24/2020 at 05:17 PM
    Je pense plus rien avant un moment. Mais clairement Microsoft cherche les studios avec des licences.
