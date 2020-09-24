profile
Nier Replicant Remake: Trailer
    posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:07 PM by guiguif
    comments (38)
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:11 PM
    Quand tu as connu l'original c'est sublime
    shambala93 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:13 PM
    On n’a rien d’autre sous la dent ?
    sonilka posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:14 PM
    C'est super. Mais sinon on peut voir des sessions de jeu pour mieux se faire une idée ? Notamment sur les potentielles retouches apportées au gameplay.
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:14 PM
    shambala93 un live est en cours
    i8 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:15 PM
    dommage seulement replicant...
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:16 PM
    i8 Gestalt n'est pas canon
    joker54 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:16 PM
    sonilka J'allais le dire, incroyable qu'à ce stade de l'histoire on ait pas de gameplay.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:16 PM
    guiguif on s'en tape c'est la meilleure version
    masharu posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:17 PM
    Me faut le collector XD.
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:17 PM
    ootaniisensei Bof, le vieux moche qui fait des saut de cabris et qui emballe une meuf qui a 20/30 piges de moins que lui de maniere gratos. Le seul truc au dessus dans Gestalt c'est la VA
    raioh posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:20 PM
    Ootaniisensei : Tu as jamais joué à la vraie version surtout.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:20 PM
    i8 qui sait ?! Peut-être en dlc façon Dante de SMT III (j'y crois pas mais bon haha)

    guiguif C'est sûr que c'est pas trop malsain l'histoire frère/soeur de Replicant, relation typiquement japonaise d'ailleurs

    Plus sérieusement je trouve plus touchant l'histoire Père/fille, le design de Gestalt était à chié je vais pas... nier
    i8 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:20 PM
    qu'est que j'en ai à foutre, un modele 3d et deux lignes de dialogues c'est pas ça qui va les faire chier
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:21 PM
    raioh Je l'ai Replicant sur PS3 hein. L'ouvrir alors que t'en sais absolument rien comme d'hab avec toi
    masharu posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:22 PM
    Ah bah du gameplay en ce moment.
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:22 PM
    ootaniisensei Si l'histoire frere/soeur est malsaine, que penser d'une relation pere/fille ?
    ushiro posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:24 PM
    Bordel le gameplay...
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:24 PM
    guiguif

    Le gameplay à bien été retravailler
    joker54 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:25 PM
    Le gameplay est foutrement mieux que l'original, c'est une très bonne chose.
    palan posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:26 PM
    Je regarde le live de gamekult, des gens ce pleint de la graphiste et compare demon's souls.
    Mais demon's souls ils ont pas bossé le gameplay c'est le meme que le 1er.c'est pas aussi rapide qu'un dark souls 3 ou bloodborne.
    Alors qu'ici le gameplay est mieux que le 1er.
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:27 PM
    palan surtout que Demon Soul c'est un jeu PS5, là PS4
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:29 PM
    palan C'est un jeu PS4/One et comparé à l'original le up est plus que visible, sur tout, le comparo est un peu debile
    lion93 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:29 PM
    palan guiguif c'est surtout que c'est pas un gros jeu triple AAA aussi. Nier c'est pas un projet à la FF ou DQ ils ont un petit budget
    serve posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:32 PM
    Nier Replicant Remake c'est le premier sortie sur PS3/360 ? Ou c'est un opus différent ?
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:33 PM
    serve oui c'est le premier
    serve posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:36 PM
    guiguif

    Ok merci de l'info j'ai pas eu l'occasion de faire le premier du coup j’espère le voir débarquer en France.
    masharu posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:36 PM
    serve Le 23 avril 2021.
    vexx posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:37 PM
    presque 5 million pour NieR auto, c'est vraiment cool.
    serve posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:37 PM
    masharu

    C'est la date mondial ? J'ai cru que c'était la date Jap pour le coup ^^.
    masharu posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:38 PM
    serve Le japon c'est un jour avant.
    goldmen33 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:39 PM
    Ils pourraient mettre un peu plus de budget sur la technique après le succès de Automata... merde quand même!

    sinon l'histoire est aussi bonne qu' Automata?!
    serve posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:40 PM
    masharu

    Ok merci de l'info
    xenofamicom posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:41 PM
    Pftt, ça parait loin De toute façon day-one
    51love posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:44 PM
    goldmen33 Différente mais très touchante, j'ai trouvé ça c'est mieux diluée au fil de l'aventure que celle d'Automata, trop condensé à la fin.

    J'espere qu'il y aura aussi la version Gestalt, la relation pere/fille a bcp plus d'impact à mes yeux
    joker54 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:45 PM
    goldmen33 Oui je dirais même que l'histoire est plus impactante que Nier Automata, les thèmes abordés sont aussi d'actualité.
    sora78 posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:49 PM
    C'est plutôt joli.
    ootaniisensei posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:50 PM
    goldmen33 Pas besoin de plus, c'est déjà très bien pour le remake d'un jeu qui a bidé

    L'histoire met 1000/0 à Automata, bien bien plus touchante, meilleur OST aussi l'ami
    guiguif posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:51 PM
    51love aucune chance
