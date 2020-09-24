accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4703
visites since opening :
6278531
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Nier Replicant Remake: Trailer
tags :
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
ootaniisensei
,
fredator
,
draer
,
jenicris
,
kr16
posted the 09/24/2020 at 01:07 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments ( 38 )
38
)
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:11 PM
Quand tu as connu l'original c'est sublime
shambala93
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:13 PM
On n’a rien d’autre sous la dent ?
sonilka
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:14 PM
C'est super. Mais sinon on peut voir des sessions de jeu pour mieux se faire une idée ? Notamment sur les potentielles retouches apportées au gameplay.
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:14 PM
shambala93
un live est en cours
i8
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:15 PM
dommage seulement replicant...
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:16 PM
i8
Gestalt n'est pas canon
joker54
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:16 PM
sonilka
J'allais le dire, incroyable qu'à ce stade de l'histoire on ait pas de gameplay.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:16 PM
guiguif
on s'en tape c'est la meilleure version
masharu
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:17 PM
Me faut le collector XD.
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:17 PM
ootaniisensei
Bof, le vieux moche qui fait des saut de cabris et qui emballe une meuf qui a 20/30 piges de moins que lui de maniere gratos. Le seul truc au dessus dans Gestalt c'est la VA
raioh
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:20 PM
Ootaniisensei
: Tu as jamais joué à la vraie version surtout.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:20 PM
i8
qui sait ?! Peut-être en dlc façon Dante de SMT III (j'y crois pas mais bon haha)
guiguif
C'est sûr que c'est pas trop malsain l'histoire frère/soeur de Replicant, relation typiquement japonaise d'ailleurs
Plus sérieusement je trouve plus touchant l'histoire Père/fille, le design de Gestalt était à chié je vais pas... nier
i8
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:20 PM
qu'est que j'en ai à foutre, un modele 3d et deux lignes de dialogues c'est pas ça qui va les faire chier
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:21 PM
raioh
Je l'ai Replicant sur PS3 hein. L'ouvrir alors que t'en sais absolument rien comme d'hab avec toi
masharu
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:22 PM
Ah bah du gameplay en ce moment.
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:22 PM
ootaniisensei
Si l'histoire frere/soeur est malsaine, que penser d'une relation pere/fille ?
ushiro
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:24 PM
Bordel le gameplay...
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:24 PM
guiguif
Le gameplay à bien été retravailler
joker54
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:25 PM
Le gameplay est foutrement mieux que l'original, c'est une très bonne chose.
palan
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:26 PM
Je regarde le live de gamekult, des gens ce pleint de la graphiste et compare demon's souls.
Mais demon's souls ils ont pas bossé le gameplay c'est le meme que le 1er.c'est pas aussi rapide qu'un dark souls 3 ou bloodborne.
Alors qu'ici le gameplay est mieux que le 1er.
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:27 PM
palan
surtout que Demon Soul c'est un jeu PS5, là PS4
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:29 PM
palan
C'est un jeu PS4/One et comparé à l'original le up est plus que visible, sur tout, le comparo est un peu debile
lion93
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:29 PM
palan
guiguif
c'est surtout que c'est pas un gros jeu triple AAA aussi. Nier c'est pas un projet à la FF ou DQ ils ont un petit budget
serve
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:32 PM
Nier Replicant Remake c'est le premier sortie sur PS3/360 ? Ou c'est un opus différent ?
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:33 PM
serve
oui c'est le premier
serve
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:36 PM
guiguif
Ok merci de l'info j'ai pas eu l'occasion de faire le premier du coup j’espère le voir débarquer en France.
masharu
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:36 PM
serve
Le 23 avril 2021.
vexx
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:37 PM
presque 5 million pour NieR auto, c'est vraiment cool.
serve
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:37 PM
masharu
C'est la date mondial ? J'ai cru que c'était la date Jap pour le coup ^^.
masharu
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:38 PM
serve
Le japon c'est un jour avant.
goldmen33
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:39 PM
Ils pourraient mettre un peu plus de budget sur la technique après le succès de Automata...
merde quand même!
sinon l'histoire est aussi bonne qu' Automata?!
serve
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:40 PM
masharu
Ok merci de l'info
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:41 PM
Pftt, ça parait loin
De toute façon day-one
51love
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:44 PM
goldmen33
Différente mais très touchante, j'ai trouvé ça c'est mieux diluée au fil de l'aventure que celle d'Automata, trop condensé à la fin.
J'espere qu'il y aura aussi la version Gestalt, la relation pere/fille a bcp plus d'impact à mes yeux
joker54
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:45 PM
goldmen33
Oui je dirais même que l'histoire est plus impactante que Nier Automata, les thèmes abordés sont aussi d'actualité.
sora78
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:49 PM
C'est plutôt joli.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:50 PM
goldmen33
Pas besoin de plus, c'est déjà très bien pour le remake d'un jeu qui a bidé
L'histoire met 1000/0 à Automata, bien bien plus touchante, meilleur OST aussi l'ami
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 01:51 PM
51love
aucune chance
