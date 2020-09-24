accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Ouverture des preco PS5 au Japon
Cette fois au moins elle sortira en premier au Japon
Rdv dans 2 mois pour voir si le lancement est réussis la-bas..
posted the 09/24/2020 at 10:50 AM by
amassous
comments (
17
)
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 10:53 AM
Elle est tellement moins cher au Japon, un peu plus de 400 au lieux de 500
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 10:54 AM
guiguif
MAJ
Les files d'attente ne sont pas pour précommander la PS5 mais pour l'arrivage hebdomadaire de stock de Switch.
wu
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 10:55 AM
L'effet Monster Hunter ?
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 10:56 AM
amassous
fake
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 10:57 AM
wu
Très possible !!
guiguif
J’ai mis à jour la photo regarde le panneau ! Mdrrrrr
minbox
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 10:59 AM
Il faut s'attendre à un lancement mort la bas car ce marché est accès Nintendo et mobile, c'est fini la grande époque malheureusement. Je ne sais même pas pourquoi Sony s'emmerde avec ce territoire.
guiguif
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:00 AM
amassous
la photo date de 19 Septembre
https://twitter.com/kaztsu/status/1307110962219147266
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:01 AM
guiguif
mais wtf? Merci pour le recherche t’est au dessus.
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:04 AM
minbox
La PS4 a un score respectable la-bas.
pharrell
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:08 AM
Sony garde une fan base au Japon quand même. Les japonais étant très nationalistes.
pharrell
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:10 AM
guiguif
: ils ont tous la tête baissée... Sur leur téléphone... Quelle triste époque.
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:13 AM
pharrell
Quand tu fait la queue un moment tu va sur ton tel normal.
spilner
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:19 AM
Les precos ouvrent plus tard qu'en Europe alors qu'elle sort avant la bas?
waurius59
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:21 AM
Il y a des files d'attente avec la distanciation ?
amassous
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:28 AM
waurius59
J’ai pas trouvé de photo encore
gemini
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 11:47 AM
guiguif
bah forcément les taxes etc ne sont pas les mêmes. Surtout venant d'une boîte Jap. Achètes une bouteille de champagne au Japon ça te coûtera le prix de la carte mémoire Serie X pour une bouteille à 30 balles ici
meaculparetour
posted
the 09/24/2020 at 12:00 PM
Elles commencent quand celles de la XSX que j'aille faire un petit tour à akihabara?
guiguif J’ai mis à jour la photo regarde le panneau ! Mdrrrrr