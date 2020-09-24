« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
10
name : Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
nicolasgourry
123
nicolasgourry
articles : 3321
visites since opening : 4455452
nicolasgourry > blog
Alerte nucléaire, Sony rachète...
...and Clank !



Gameblog (ou Gameblague !)
    posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:14 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (22)
    xenofamicom posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:15 AM
    Le bûcher...
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:16 AM
    On reconnait bien gameblog, ils n'ont plus que ça les pauvres
    giusnake posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:16 AM
    Le traumatisme est grand
    kalas28 posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:17 AM
    tu étais vraiment obliger de ramener cette pseudo blague de merde ici qui est cramé à des km?

    le putaclic excuse pas le mauvais gout non plus et si ça pouvais rester sur gameblog
    mithrandir posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:17 AM
    Héhéhé
    fdestroyer posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:17 AM
    Rhoooo elle était pas mal
    cail2 posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:18 AM
    Shame, shame !
    stephenking posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:19 AM
    Punaise
    rebellion posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:23 AM
    Toujours le même frustré qui se plaint.

    Bonne blague sinon j'ai soufflé du nez.
    raikoremake posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:23 AM
    Je la valide celle la !!
    mugen113 posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:24 AM
    kalas28 Tu es tendu toi
    kratoszeus posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:24 AM
    serve posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:25 AM
    Elle est pas mal du tout
    bisba posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:25 AM
    jawolff posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:25 AM
    Sony ont toujours 3 fois plus d exclus que MS sans dépenser 7bmillkardq. Quand on voit que le dernier TES date de 2011
    oracle posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:27 AM
    Je NATHAN DRAKE demain pour rire !
    ajb posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:34 AM
    contra posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:34 AM
    bien vu
    rendan posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:38 AM
    Au bûcher
    sultano posted the 09/24/2020 at 08:51 AM
    Vu sur GDC hier soir...
    thelastone posted the 09/24/2020 at 09:17 AM
    Les gens sont vraiment impacté la
    shambala93 posted the 09/24/2020 at 09:24 AM
    kalas28
    Va prendre un valium !
