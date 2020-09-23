« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Vigor (et Rocket League) devient free-to-play sur Nintendo Switch



Rocket League passe en version gratuite le 23 Septembre (aussi sur PC/PS4/XOne)

Bonus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=55&v=tzbhNKh24ME&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    maxleresistant posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:57 PM
    Foncez sur Rocket League si vous n'avez jamais essayé !
    sonilka posted the 09/23/2020 at 07:28 PM
    Y a pas plus fort.
