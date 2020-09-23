J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Les fans de Seiya riches c'est pour vous



700€ sans savoir s'il rajoute des FDP.
    posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:01 PM by amassous
    comments (12)
    eldrick posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:04 PM
    Le mauvais goût a maintenant un prix ... seulement 700 euro.
    i8 posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:12 PM
    ce tarif
    ducknsexe posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:14 PM
    Faite que vendredi je soie riche au loto
    shido posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:16 PM
    hop preco !
    jp67110 posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:19 PM
    ducknsexe j'ai mis une option pour ce loto là
    mikazaki posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:23 PM
    Tsume ces des figurine de fou, par contre celle la j'aime pas trop !! Shiriu par contre avec les dragon ces une dinguerie
    amassous posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:31 PM
    shido jure?
    ducknsexe posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:34 PM
    jp67110
    objectifman posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:38 PM
    Tsume sont pour moi une référence en figurine, je dois en avoir 9 ( naruto exclusivement ), mais celle la pour le prix je la trouve pas du tout exceptionnel, autant prendre une grandista
    yukilin posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:56 PM
    La figurine plus chère qu'une Next gen...Faut vraiment aimer ce genre de trucs
    amassous posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:56 PM
    yukilin la PS5 ou Seiya il faut choisir!
    yukilin posted the 09/23/2020 at 05:59 PM
    amassous : C'est tout vu pour moi
    Mais je respecte le choix du Saint seiya si on est fans
