J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
articles : 1033
visites since opening : 2814773
amassous > blog
J’crois qu’on m’a percé à jour.
Je rentre chez moi, j’reçois une lettre j’ouvre y’a ça.






Même pas je connais ce site c’est trop
Il n’y aura pas de nouveau Michael Jackson
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, nindo64, leblogdeshacka
    posted the 09/23/2020 at 02:58 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    draven86 posted the 09/23/2020 at 03:17 PM
    Nice !
    zekk posted the 09/23/2020 at 03:55 PM
    tu es observé
    amassous posted the 09/23/2020 at 04:01 PM
    zekk Abusé la vérité.
    draven86
    zekk posted the 09/23/2020 at 04:08 PM
    amassous si demain, tu reçois de la pub pour le prochain concert de Gims pose toi des questions
    amassous posted the 09/23/2020 at 04:09 PM
    zekk Mdrrrrrrrr
