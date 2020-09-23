profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
xenofamicom
20
Likes
Likers
xenofamicom
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 181
visites since opening : 332406
xenofamicom > blog
PS5, les premières consoles en route...








Faut rigoler
(je sais que ça fera pas rire tout le monde, sorry )
    tags :
    14
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gat, kurosama, aros, krash, gankutsuou, zekura, amassous, edgar, sora78, docbrown, megadeth, amario, sonilka, mwaka971
    posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:10 AM by xenofamicom
    comments (31)
    51love posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:11 AM
    ducknsexe posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:11 AM
    zekk posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:11 AM
    guigui59 posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:12 AM
    potion2swag posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:13 AM
    Ils sont fous ces montages
    guiguif posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:13 AM
    je casse la chaine car je trouve ps ça drole
    gat posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:13 AM
    Putain le meuble.
    shambala93 posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:14 AM

    Mais qu’est-ce qu’elle est moche !
    kurosama posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:14 AM
    Je sens arriver les frigos Xsx.
    aros posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:15 AM
    Et le pire, c'est que ça rend bien
    ksmworld59 posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:16 AM
    bien joué ca m'a tué
    barberousse posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:19 AM
    J'aime bien la dernière
    skuldleif posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:24 AM
    Vivement une slim putin
    shido posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:26 AM
    pas si mal que ça en meuble n’empêche
    osiris posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:32 AM
    Haha la dernière image ma fait bugé
    fan2jeux posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:35 AM
    La derniere image est violente
    edgar posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:35 AM
    Excellent !
    mafacenligne posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:37 AM
    la derniére
    elle fait console / meuble TV / pompe à chaleur / distributeur de glaçon / four à pizza
    mafacenligne posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:39 AM
    Sony fait du 5 en 1 industriel
    docbrown posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:40 AM
    du lourd !
    kabuki posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:44 AM
    Oh damn
    jenicris posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:44 AM
    korou posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:46 AM
    Si, c'est drôle
    bigb0ss posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:46 AM
    mitenso posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:50 AM
    Mdrr c'est ce qui est bon lors de lancement de console
    megadeth posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:50 AM
    psxbox posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:52 AM
    amario posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:58 AM
    Les batarrrrrrrrddss
    syndrome posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:58 AM
    il y en a qui n'ont vraiment rien à foutre.
    liberty posted the 09/23/2020 at 10:59 AM
    mwaka971 posted the 09/23/2020 at 11:05 AM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre