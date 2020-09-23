profile
raioh
82
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 450
visites since opening : 787379
raioh > blog
all
Rachat de SEGA: Twist incroyable, Sony serait l'acheteur!
Autres



    tags : infosûr
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    edgar, wu, kurosama
    posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:46 AM by raioh
    comments (12)
    banananinja posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:49 AM
    comment personne ne l'a vu plus tôt ?
    korou posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:53 AM
    barberousse posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:54 AM
    C'est déjà beaucoup plus logique!!
    leonr4 posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:54 AM
    bien vu
    sardinecannibale posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:55 AM

    Les bramentombes
    vfries posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:55 AM
    Ça peut faire Xbox également, le x et le carton (box).
    dalbog posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:56 AM
    Lol pas mal
    edgar posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:57 AM
    wu posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:58 AM
    syndrome posted the 09/23/2020 at 06:59 AM
    C'est bon ca!
    kurosama posted the 09/23/2020 at 07:01 AM
    Eureka!
    jaysennnin posted the 09/23/2020 at 07:02 AM
    j'en peux plus d'internet looool
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre