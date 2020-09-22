.Coco l'asticot.
kurosama > blog
Du bon son Français
Elle chante bien Alizée.Toi aussi tu etais ado dans les années 2000?On se detend.

    posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:08 PM by kurosama
    comments (5)
    shambala93 posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:13 PM
    kurosama posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:14 PM
    shambala93 mais quoi!
    cort posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:14 PM
    Quand on Mute c'est encore mieux
    shambala93 posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:16 PM
    kurosama
    Le coup de vieux
    cort posted the 09/22/2020 at 11:25 PM
    Tain 25millions de vue,sur une vidéo non officielle, on ce demande pourquoi
