profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
oracle
0
Like
Likers
oracle
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3
visites since opening : 1934
oracle > blog
[RAPPEL]Lien du LIVE SEGA de Jeudi au TGS
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:24 PM by oracle
    comments (3)
    sora78 posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:26 PM
    Atlus vu que Persona 5 Scramble et Yakuza 7 sont déjà sortit là bas je m'attends à du Shin Megami Tensei V et j'espère du Project Re: Fantasy
    noishe posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:26 PM
    Je pense loin, mais si le rachat est réel et qu'on a Project Re: Fantasy et Persona 6 exclu Xbox je vais craquer
    ducknsexe posted the 09/22/2020 at 06:27 PM
    J imagine sur le live de jeudi un mec de Sega avec un gilet jaune et une pancarte disant on a était racheter par Microsoft.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre