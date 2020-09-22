ajouter un tigre
Restock de PS5
Petit restock de PS5 sur Amazon.
Il faut jouer du F5 pour l'avoir



J'efface dans l'après midi


Amazon
https://amzn.to/3hSaihM
    minbox
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:14 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:15 AM
    J'ai pas vu l'article de Guiguif si faut supp je supp
    guiguif posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:16 AM
    leblogdeshacka yen a deja plus de toute façon x)
    sorasaiku posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:17 AM
    je suis dèg au moment de cliquer il est sortie de mon panier avant finalisation T_T
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:19 AM
    guiguif déjà c'est ouf
    sorasaiku j'ai eu la même chose, je pense qu'il faut joue avec le F5
    niflheim posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:20 AM
    Aussitôt cliqué, aussitôt en rupture de toute façon j'attends l'année prochaine
    elvamore posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:24 AM
    C un restock pour quand ?
    sorasaiku posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:30 AM
    Niflheim idem sa ne presse pas je compte la prendre uniquement pour les exclu étant donner que j'ai un gros PC pour les multi/exclu XBOX. Donc j'aurais de quoi faire largement jusqu’à ce qu'elle soit disponible partout
    mafacenligne posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:34 AM
    seulement la voir ou seulement l'avoir
    je vais écouter du Doors "this is the end "
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:59 AM
    mafacenligne
