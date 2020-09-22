profile
all
La PS5 Standard de retour sur Amazon


https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B08H93ZRK9/ref=ox_sc_act_title_1?tag=node-gaming-21&smid=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&th=1
    posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:12 AM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    zekk posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:14 AM
    c'est déjà fini
    minbox posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:16 AM
    zekk déjà ?!
    apejy posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:16 AM
    Je garde ma précommande FNAC qui a pop le soir même de l'annonce des prix x)
    guiguif posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:17 AM
    zekk minbox aie je supp
    rbz posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:17 AM
    ayéé c'est préco
    jeanouillz posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:17 AM
    La box est vraiment laide
    guiguif posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:18 AM
    rbz genre
    zekk posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:18 AM
    guiguif c'est de nouveau là
    guiguif posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:19 AM
    zekk ah... bon bah je laisse haha
    rbz posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:20 AM
    guiguif
    apejy posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:20 AM
    Fini
    Faut spammer F5
    psxbox posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:26 AM
    Vivement la slim
    denton posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:35 AM
    Ca a duré 10 min lol
    bennj posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:40 AM
    Je me demande vraiment combien de consoles ils ont prévu pour chaque magasin...
    malroth posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:49 AM
    Les PS5 c'est abusé
    T'as pas le droit de cliner des yeux si tu veux pas la reter
    sankadabo posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:50 AM
    Putain dégouté
    gaeon posted the 09/22/2020 at 10:55 AM
    D'un côté je comprend le succès de l'autre je trouve qu'il vaut mieux rester loin de cette frénésie car l'intérêt de la console sera faible au départ à part peut être demon's souls je vois pas de grosse exclue.
