« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
L'industriel du divertissement / Jurassic Park


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOtdApi-hsE&fbclid=IwAR2zlbjHerH-XDkEUE_ZHsuhGfmWNtL-ynE_s7OOhhHt9n9qUZkcw8oxR5g
    armando, opthomas
    posted the 09/20/2020 at 10:31 AM by nicolasgourry
    opthomas posted the 09/20/2020 at 11:39 AM
    Franchement de très bonne vidéo, j'adore la façon dont le lien est fait entre John Alfred Hammond et Phineas Taylor Barnum.
