« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
122
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3309
visites since opening : 4433176
nicolasgourry > blog
Nintendo Life Indie Spotlight / 23h15
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mTyEG8-NQFE
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/17/2020 at 08:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    nyume posted the 09/17/2020 at 08:58 PM
    mdr pardon
    flom posted the 09/17/2020 at 09:04 PM
    Bon serieusement, meme si je n espere aucune nouvelles de ces 2 titres, windjammer 2 et hollow knight silksong se sont attendre GRAVE !
    lambo posted the 09/17/2020 at 09:34 PM
    la musique est sympa.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre