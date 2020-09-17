« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
[Rappel] N.D.m: Partner Showcase / NintendoLife-Indie

(à 16h)


(à 23h15 / Durée : 30 minutes / 40 jeux indé)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjxbAgsrPNk
    posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:02 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    xenofamicom posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:04 PM
    Qui y croit au reveal de Monster Hunter Rise??
    zekk posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:06 PM
    xenofamicom ben maintenant je commence à y croire
    xenofamicom posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:09 PM
    zekk Sur resetera, ça parle carrément d'une sortie mondiale au 26 mars 2021.

    Nintendo a le potentiel de mettre le feu avec ce ND Mini... si ils montrent un autre jeu intéressant, ça va être très cool.

    (mais bon, il faut raison garder)
    ducknsexe posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:09 PM
    J avais oublié ma patrie. Un monster Hunter qui prend tout le mini direct
    zekk posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:13 PM
    xenofamicom on verra
