« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3307
visites since opening :
4431201
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Rappel] N.D.m: Partner Showcase / NintendoLife-Indie
(à 16h)
(à 23h15 / Durée : 30 minutes / 40 jeux indé)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjxbAgsrPNk
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
olimar59
posted the 09/17/2020 at 12:02 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
5
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/17/2020 at 12:04 PM
Qui y croit au reveal de Monster Hunter Rise??
zekk
posted
the 09/17/2020 at 12:06 PM
xenofamicom
ben maintenant je commence à y croire
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/17/2020 at 12:09 PM
zekk
Sur resetera, ça parle carrément d'une sortie mondiale au 26 mars 2021.
Nintendo a le potentiel de mettre le feu avec ce ND Mini... si ils montrent un autre jeu intéressant, ça va être très cool.
(mais bon, il faut raison garder)
ducknsexe
posted
the 09/17/2020 at 12:09 PM
J avais oublié ma patrie. Un monster Hunter qui prend tout le mini direct
zekk
posted
the 09/17/2020 at 12:13 PM
xenofamicom
on verra
