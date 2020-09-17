ajouter un tigre
[PS5] Les jeux en préco
Les jeux PS5 sont maintenant en préco pour la plupart. Et bordel, le Demon Souls m'a donné envie de le prendre.





FNAC
Les jeux PS5 79.99€ outch

Amazon
PS5

FNAC

Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3DPS5%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D0
    posted the 09/17/2020 at 06:27 AM by leblogdeshacka
    zekura posted the 09/17/2020 at 06:29 AM
    Ils sont sérieux les 80 euros ?
    xserial posted the 09/17/2020 at 06:30 AM
    80 euro

    Ubisoft c toujours 70 euro
    shinz0 posted the 09/17/2020 at 06:32 AM
    Ça donne envie la Next Gen day one...

    80€ prix conseillé, y a une taxe Covid-19 avec ?
    wu posted the 09/17/2020 at 06:36 AM
    vivement les collectors à 120 euros

    je suppose que la taxe next gen va toucher les DLC aussi
    ratchet posted the 09/17/2020 at 06:39 AM
    Ils la mettent quand la PS5 et Spider-Man sur Amazon bordel ?
