Astro's Playroom
name : Astro's Playroom
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Studios
genre : plates-formes
La PS5 en préco sur la Fnac
Voilà, il fallait s'y attendre, 499.99€ pour la version Blu-ray et 399.99€ pour la Digitale

En attendant, la fin showcase, les petits liens qui vont nous servir pour préco.


Bon show à tous !


Qui va la prendre ?

Amazon
PS5

FNAC

Cdiscount
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FScat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dplaystation%2B5%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:05 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    losz posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:06 PM
    Perso je viens l'acheter chez Micromania, vivement novembre.
    wilhelm posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:06 PM
    A 80 boules les jeux, non.
    dono56 posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:07 PM
    Je vais attendre un peu avant de passer à la next gen (ps5), histoire d'avoir les jeux en occas à pas trop cher
    noouns posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:11 PM
    Wilhelm
    Avec de la chance, ils seront peut être à moindre coût en grande surface.
    Question HS, au sujet des prix des jeux sur Séries X même histoire ou aucune infos pour le moment ?
    palan posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:16 PM
    Deja fini partout. C'est pas possible.
    gaunt posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:16 PM
    à la fnac elle est deja en rupture de stock (la bluray v)
