J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
DONC pas de PS5 Noir?




    posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:46 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    birmou posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:47 PM
    Pas de console noire et pas d'exclues. Reste plus qu'a augmenter une nouvelle fois le prix du PS+ et on est bon.
    shambala93 posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:48 PM
    J’attends la version noire avec Harry Potter, le day one ne m’excite pas. Et puis peut-être que la switch aura un gros jeu en fin d’année...
    metroidvania posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:48 PM
    Triste vie les gars. Reste plus qu a aller se pondre
    shambala93 posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:49 PM
    metroidvania
    Un œuf ?
    l3andr3 posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:52 PM
    aucun prix d'accessoires ne faut montré donc on en saura plus les jours à venir
    bladagun posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:52 PM
    Frère tu vas a Leroy merlin et tu achète ce qu'il faut
    churos45 posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:54 PM
    C'est la vraie PS5, et elle coûtera 600€. La taxe peinture noire
    masharu posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:03 PM
    churos45 La taxe gamers .
    micablo posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:05 PM
    l3andr3 va sur le site officeil, ya tout. genre les manettes sont à 70 boules. Vive les gadgets!
