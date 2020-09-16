accueil
Et maintenant.. Nintendo Direct surprise !
Ah non c'est pour demain
(petit rappel)
Bonne nuit Gamekyo
gamekyo crashera t-il ?
1
Like
Who likes this ?
boyd
posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:31 PM by
chronokami
comments (
12
)
axlenz
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:33 PM
On savait déjà...
liberty
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:37 PM
Je me demandais quel pro N allait pondre un article pour parler de Nintendo alors qu'on parle de Sony ce soir... Faut vraiment être malade pour être fan d'une entreprise au point que ce soit maladif et ne plus pouvoir vivre sans parler de cette entreprise H24
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:41 PM
Je profite pour dire que j'ai fait un article pour dire que ce soir à 23h15 il y avait un live spécial indé (Nintendo Life - Indie Spotlight), en fait c'est demain soir à 23h15, normalement.
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article448558.html
Désolé
masharu
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:42 PM
liberty
Et qui est le pro-s (qui ne l'est probablement pas) qui a posté la même chose mais pour la vidéo PlayStation 5-6 heures avant ?
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:43 PM
Vu la mascarade de ce showcase PS5 (enfin PS4.2), Nintendo risque d'avoir plus de surprise rien qu'avec les indés...
Bref, 2020 le gag continue...
populus
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:44 PM
xenofamicom
pourquoi mascarade ? c'était une très bonne conf...
liberty
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:45 PM
masharu
hein ? Je comprend pas Masharu
zekk
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:45 PM
ça aurait été marrant
xenofamicom
cette mauvaise foi
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:51 PM
populus
La conf' était très bien, mais les nouvelles par la suite gâche tout ça (spider morales et Horizon sur PS4, demon souls PC, FFXVI exclu temporaire console!)
zekk
Bien évidemment j'exagère pour Nintendo
, mais l'après showcase PS5, c'est une douche froide quand même
populus
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:55 PM
xenofamicom
c'était sûr pour FF
zekk
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 09:57 PM
xenofamicom
très grosse exagération
et pour DS ça serait une erreur
linkle
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 10:11 PM
liberty
c'est pas grave c'est l'heure de dormir. Bonne nuit
