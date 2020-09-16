profile
chronokami
chronokami > blog
Et maintenant.. Nintendo Direct surprise !


Ah non c'est pour demain (petit rappel)

Bonne nuit Gamekyo
    boyd
    posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:31 PM by chronokami
    comments (12)
    axlenz posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:33 PM
    On savait déjà...
    liberty posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:37 PM
    Je me demandais quel pro N allait pondre un article pour parler de Nintendo alors qu'on parle de Sony ce soir... Faut vraiment être malade pour être fan d'une entreprise au point que ce soit maladif et ne plus pouvoir vivre sans parler de cette entreprise H24
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:41 PM
    Je profite pour dire que j'ai fait un article pour dire que ce soir à 23h15 il y avait un live spécial indé (Nintendo Life - Indie Spotlight), en fait c'est demain soir à 23h15, normalement.
    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article448558.html
    Désolé
    masharu posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:42 PM
    liberty Et qui est le pro-s (qui ne l'est probablement pas) qui a posté la même chose mais pour la vidéo PlayStation 5-6 heures avant ?
    xenofamicom posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:43 PM
    Vu la mascarade de ce showcase PS5 (enfin PS4.2), Nintendo risque d'avoir plus de surprise rien qu'avec les indés...

    Bref, 2020 le gag continue...
    populus posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:44 PM
    xenofamicom pourquoi mascarade ? c'était une très bonne conf...
    liberty posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:45 PM
    masharu hein ? Je comprend pas Masharu
    zekk posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:45 PM
    ça aurait été marrant

    xenofamicom cette mauvaise foi
    xenofamicom posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:51 PM
    populus La conf' était très bien, mais les nouvelles par la suite gâche tout ça (spider morales et Horizon sur PS4, demon souls PC, FFXVI exclu temporaire console!)

    zekk Bien évidemment j'exagère pour Nintendo , mais l'après showcase PS5, c'est une douche froide quand même
    populus posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:55 PM
    xenofamicom c'était sûr pour FF
    zekk posted the 09/16/2020 at 09:57 PM
    xenofamicom très grosse exagération et pour DS ça serait une erreur
    linkle posted the 09/16/2020 at 10:11 PM
    liberty c'est pas grave c'est l'heure de dormir. Bonne nuit
