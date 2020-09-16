profile
ioop > blog
Résultat Sondage "Achat PS5"
Assez mitigé donc ...

    posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:55 PM by ioop
    comments (14)
    idd posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:56 PM
    j'ai pas eu le temps de voter mais je suis dans le vert !!
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:57 PM
    Pourquoi pas refaire le même sondage après le Showcase.
    zekura posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:57 PM
    Simple, s'il annonce FF XVI, je précommande la PS6
    idd posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:58 PM
    nicolasgourry +1
    minbox posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Pas eu le temps de voter
    ioop posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:59 PM
    nicolasgourry ça va rien changé
    idd posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:59 PM
    zekura t'auras la compile ff7R en remaster aussi pour le coup ^^
    zekura posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:01 PM
    idd Mec, le pire, j'attends la sortie de toutes les parties du remake pour y toucher XD
    idd posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:01 PM
    zekura
    ioop posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:02 PM
    CARTE FNAC+ OFFERTE PENDANT 1 AN POUR L’ACHAT D’UNE CONSOLE PS5

    ça bouge sur le site de la fnac !
    serve posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:06 PM
    zekura

    Tu précos quand du coup xD
    zekura posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:07 PM
    idd serve je précos donc la PS6 XD
    serve posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:12 PM
    zekura

    Oui j'avais vu tu attends le remastered ps6
    zekura posted the 09/16/2020 at 08:15 PM
    serve Pas le remaster, le jeu originel :-p (j'ai toujours pas digérer FFversusXIII)
