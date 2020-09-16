accueil
ioop
> blog
Résultat Sondage "Achat PS5"
Assez mitigé donc ...
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 09/16/2020 at 07:55 PM by
ioop
comments (
14
)
idd
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:56 PM
j'ai pas eu le temps de voter mais je suis dans le vert !!
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:57 PM
Pourquoi pas refaire le même sondage après le Showcase.
zekura
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:57 PM
Simple, s'il annonce FF XVI, je précommande la PS6
idd
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:58 PM
nicolasgourry
+1
minbox
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:58 PM
Pas eu le temps de voter
ioop
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:59 PM
nicolasgourry
ça va rien changé
idd
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 07:59 PM
zekura
t'auras la compile ff7R en remaster aussi pour le coup ^^
zekura
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:01 PM
idd
Mec, le pire, j'attends la sortie de toutes les parties du remake pour y toucher XD
idd
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:01 PM
zekura
ioop
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:02 PM
CARTE FNAC+ OFFERTE PENDANT 1 AN POUR L’ACHAT D’UNE CONSOLE PS5
ça bouge sur le site de la fnac !
serve
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:06 PM
zekura
Tu précos quand du coup xD
zekura
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:07 PM
idd
serve
je précos donc la PS6 XD
serve
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:12 PM
zekura
Oui j'avais vu tu attends le remastered ps6
zekura
posted
the 09/16/2020 at 08:15 PM
serve
Pas le remaster, le jeu originel :-p (j'ai toujours pas digérer FFversusXIII)
