Mon top 20 des meilleurs thèmes de donjons des années 2000+
Voici la suite de mon top 20 des meilleurs donjons mais plus précisément cette liste va uniquement proposer des pistes issues de productions qui sont sorties après les années 2000. J'ai également placé comme règle qu'il y a maximum de deux pistes par titre et quatre par licence pour éviter qu'une licence cannibalise le classement.

20- Nier replicant - The Wretched Automatons
Compositeurs: Keiichi Okabe, Kakeru Ishihama, Keigo Hoashi, Takafumi Nishimura


19- Sora no Kiseki FC - Hollow Light of the Sealed Land
Compositeur: Wataru Ishibashi



18- .hack//G.U - Capital of Grief Eld Sleika
Compositrice : Chikayo Fukuda


17- Zwei!! - Mythical Land Serpentina
Compositeur: Falcom Sound Team jdk


16- Ar Tonelico - Tower of AT
Compositeurs: Ken Nakagawa, Daisuke Achiwa, Akira Tsuchiya


15- Final Fantasy X HD - Servants of the Mountain
Compositeur : Masashi Hamauzu


14- Final Fantasy XIII OST - Dust To Dust
Compositeur : Masashi Hamauzu


13- Nier Automata Amusement Park
Compositeurs: Keiichi Okabe, Kakeru Ishihama, Keigo Hoashi, Takafumi Nishimura


12- Spiral of Erebos - Legend of heroes Cold steel III
Compositeur : Takahiro Unisuga


11- Tales of Legendia - Chasing Shirley
Compositeur: Go Shiina


10- The elder scrolls V : Skyrim - Unbroken Road
Compositeur : Jeremy Soule


9- Tales of Zestiria - Flaming Bonds are Being Tested
Compositeur : Go Shiina



8- Zero no Kiseki - A Light Illuminating The Depths

Compositrice: Saki Momiyama




7- Ar Tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica - Second tower
Compositeurs: Ken Nakagawa, Daisuke Achiwa, Akira Tsuchiya



6- Wild Arms 5 - A Muzzle Dancing in Hatred
Compositeurs: Masato Kouda et Noriyasu Agematsu


5- Tales of Zestiria - Melody of Water is the Guide in Spiritual Mist
Compositeur: Go Shiina


4- Ys: The Oath in Felghana - Valestein Castle
Compositeur : Mieko Ishikawa


3- Final Fantasy XV - Somnus
Compositrice : Yoko Shimomura


2- Palace/Palace of destruction
Compositeur : Yuzo Koshiro




1- Etrian Odyssey Nexus - Waterfall Woodlands
Compositeur: Yuzo Koshiro




Mention honorable : Lost forest(nier) ,To the Last Battle (Xenoblade Chronicles), Ruin of Moondoria( YS I-II chronicles), Another Medium(Undertale), To the Queen's Castle (Atelier Ryza), Someday the dream will end(Final Fantasy X) , Life Will Change( Persona 5 ), Memory (Persona 4), Labyrinth I - Lush Woodlands(etrian odyssey IV) , Via Purifico( Final fantasy X), Tower of shadow of death( YS origin), The Birds Chirp, I Sing( Tales of Legendia)
