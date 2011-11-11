Voici la suite de mon top 20 des meilleurs donjons mais plus précisément cette liste va uniquement proposer des pistes issues de productions qui sont sorties après les années 2000. J'ai également placé comme règle qu'il y a maximum de deux pistes par titre et quatre par licence pour éviter qu'une licence cannibalise le classement.



20- Nier replicant - The Wretched Automatons

Compositeurs: Keiichi Okabe, Kakeru Ishihama, Keigo Hoashi, Takafumi Nishimura





19- Sora no Kiseki FC - Hollow Light of the Sealed Land

Compositeur: Wataru Ishibashi







18- .hack//G.U - Capital of Grief Eld Sleika

Compositrice : Chikayo Fukuda





17- Zwei!! - Mythical Land Serpentina

Compositeur: Falcom Sound Team jdk





16- Ar Tonelico - Tower of AT

Compositeurs: Ken Nakagawa, Daisuke Achiwa, Akira Tsuchiya





15- Final Fantasy X HD - Servants of the Mountain

Compositeur : Masashi Hamauzu





14- Final Fantasy XIII OST - Dust To Dust

Compositeur : Masashi Hamauzu





13- Nier Automata Amusement Park

Compositeurs: Keiichi Okabe, Kakeru Ishihama, Keigo Hoashi, Takafumi Nishimura





12- Spiral of Erebos - Legend of heroes Cold steel III

Compositeur : Takahiro Unisuga





11- Tales of Legendia - Chasing Shirley

Compositeur: Go Shiina





10- The elder scrolls V : Skyrim - Unbroken Road

Compositeur : Jeremy Soule





9- Tales of Zestiria - Flaming Bonds are Being Tested

Compositeur : Go Shiina







8- Zero no Kiseki - A Light Illuminating The Depths



Compositrice: Saki Momiyama









7- Ar Tonelico II: Melody of Metafalica - Second tower

Compositeurs: Ken Nakagawa, Daisuke Achiwa, Akira Tsuchiya







6- Wild Arms 5 - A Muzzle Dancing in Hatred

Compositeurs: Masato Kouda et Noriyasu Agematsu





5- Tales of Zestiria - Melody of Water is the Guide in Spiritual Mist

Compositeur: Go Shiina





4- Ys: The Oath in Felghana - Valestein Castle

Compositeur : Mieko Ishikawa





3- Final Fantasy XV - Somnus

Compositrice : Yoko Shimomura





2- Palace/Palace of destruction

Compositeur : Yuzo Koshiro









1- Etrian Odyssey Nexus - Waterfall Woodlands

Compositeur: Yuzo Koshiro









Mention honorable : Lost forest(nier) ,To the Last Battle (Xenoblade Chronicles), Ruin of Moondoria( YS I-II chronicles), Another Medium(Undertale), To the Queen's Castle (Atelier Ryza), Someday the dream will end(Final Fantasy X) , Life Will Change( Persona 5 ), Memory (Persona 4), Labyrinth I - Lush Woodlands(etrian odyssey IV) , Via Purifico( Final fantasy X), Tower of shadow of death( YS origin), The Birds Chirp, I Sing( Tales of Legendia)

La voix du peuple - http://www.gamekyo.com/member51815.html