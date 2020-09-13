profile
[Magician Lord] Une édition vinyle
Souvenirs, du tout premier jeu Neo Geo, l'un des plus ardus en plus !
La bande originale d'époque arrive en vinyle et CD, avec un arrangement piano en prime:

wayorecords - https://www.wayorecords.com/fr/vinyles/673-magician-lord-original-soundtrack-vinyle.html
    tags : collector snk vinyle magician lord
    posted the 09/13/2020 at 09:28 PM by megaman87
