Sonic the Hedgehog....déjà 30 ans !


    posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:13 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (17)
    testament posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:18 PM
    https://youtu.be/K5alwU0yXhc
    chiotgamer posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:18 PM
    5 Jeux en trente ans
    guiguif posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:20 PM
    chiotgamer rageux
    testament posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:21 PM
    chiotgamer Exact.

    guiguif Chut.
    guiguif posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:23 PM
    testament Bientot Sonic Adventure 3
    yanissou posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:24 PM
    J'aimerais tellement un bon sonic sur console le dernier que j'ai fait c'etais sonic colors vraiment génial (sonic mania ne compte pas) sonic force était tellement naze
    axlenz posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:26 PM
    Sinon c'est aussi aujourd'hui je crois la date précise des 35 ans du plombier moustachu
    chiotgamer posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:28 PM
    Guiguif Testament Et encore le dernier c'est même pas eux qui l'ont fait.

    Axlenz Ah oui, ils vont faire ça bien alors, genre annoncer un tout nouveau Mario, un remake de Mario 64, etc, non ?
    axlenz posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:31 PM
    chiotgamer J'espère! Avec Galaxy 2 tu imagines
    chiotgamer posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:38 PM
    Axlenz Et 3D Land + 3D World ainsi que les 5 premiers Mario 2D !
    5120x2880 posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:42 PM
    C'est vieux (désolé).
    axlenz posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:49 PM
    chiotgamer D'ailleurs petit HS mais ça fait pas longtemps qu'on devait nous annoncer un autre perso de Smash ???
    gunstarred posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:49 PM
    guiguif c'est Sonic 2006
    testament posted the 09/13/2020 at 05:59 PM
    chiotgamer Oui et tant mieux, ils savent plus faire.
    chiotgamer posted the 09/13/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Axlenz C'est assez embrouillé la com de Nintendo en ce moment donc même les insiders ne savent pas trop, d'ailleurs certains disent que Nintendo n'a plus aucun titre à annoncer pour 2020.
    Des rumeurs vont dans le sens de Geno (notamment pour l'anniv' Mario), il y a un tournois en ligne qui a été annoncé 1 mois à l'avance (d'habitude ils annoncent la semaine même) et il sera au thème de Mario, peut-être à ce moment là ou peut-être simplement n'importe quand.
    kikoo31 posted the 09/13/2020 at 06:49 PM
    ?mouais
    kiryukazuma posted the 09/13/2020 at 06:58 PM
    30 ans l'année prochaine
