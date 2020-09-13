profile
shincloud > blog
Si il y a FFXVI, je veux cette héroïne


    yukilin
    posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:49 PM by shincloud
    comments (16)
    altendorf posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:53 PM
    C’est surtout la potentielle héroïne de Project Athia
    shincloud posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:54 PM
    altendorf Exact oui, dommage qu'on vois pas son design complet :/
    lion93 posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:54 PM
    oh non, pas elle. Heureusement que ça risque pas. C'est un projet demo.
    yukilin posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:58 PM
    Agni, je la trouve vraiment excellente aussi
    guiguif posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:58 PM
    altendorf shincloud revoyez le trailer alors a part sur 1 ou 2 points ya pas grand chose a voir
    kenshuiin posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Moi du moment que c'est dans un univers médiéval Fantasy ça me dérange pas
    yais9999 posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Une héroïne tout court en fait, les mecs de ff15 sont juste insupportable. Mais pas une nunuche à la Japonaise, une vraie de la trempe de de Linoa ou de Terra !
    aros posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:00 PM
    Dans le trailer, j'avais pas tilté à l'époque, mais le soin qu'elle prend ressemble à une bouteille de Coca Cola...
    mauvaisjoueur posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Juste évitez une héroïne monobloc à la Lightning. En tous cas, perso, j'ai pas adhéré...
    ratchet posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:04 PM
    Non c'est mort on dirais mon ex
    killia posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:08 PM
    ratchet

    Vu la beauté, elle n'aurait jamais dû le devenir
    runrunsekai posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:15 PM
    Une nouvelle héroïne qui va se faire Biatchisé comme Lightning
    ratchet posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:16 PM
    killia: On peux pas être belle et ne pas être une salope de nos jours apparemment.
    amassous posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:19 PM
    Non merci
    killia posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:32 PM
    ratchet Oh merde

    J'ai eu de la chance ma dernière ex avait les deux : beauté et bienveillance.
    Mais je sais que c'est une denrée rare en 2020
    ratchet posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:34 PM
    killia: C'est même plus rare... C'est limite des mirages maintenant
