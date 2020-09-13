accueil
kevisiano
kevisiano
blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Je viens de revenir donc nada
1
Like
Who likes this ?
killia
posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:06 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
28
)
amassous
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:07 PM
Rien.
walterwhite
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:09 PM
Un peu de PES 2020 et strictement rien d’autre.
fan2jeux
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:10 PM
ff9
street of rage 4
osiris
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:17 PM
Marvel's Avengers
serve
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:26 PM
J'ai fini control et c'est tout ^^
edarn
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:36 PM
MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death
Shining Resonance Refrain
amassous
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:39 PM
osiris
Il est méchant ce jeu?
vfries
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:45 PM
Crash team racing, Spyro 2 et Drake hollow
arrrghl
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:49 PM
un tout petit peu de streets of rage 4 et du Halo 5.
killia
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:50 PM
Seulement
SpiritFarer
sur Switch qui touche mon kokoro à force que je progresse dans l'aventure.
L'ambiance est juste incroyable et doucereuse
kambei312
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:51 PM
Seiken 3 sur la compilation Switch (pas le remake hein!
)
Fire Emblem Fates (Révélations) sur 3DS.
Et encore et toujours Persona 4 The Golden sur PsVita.
Je pense finir FE la cette semaine. Les 2 autres ça va être chaud...
ioop
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:55 PM
j'ai vendu ma ps4 mardi donc je n'ai joué que lundi. Avengers terminé et un peu de fall guys pour terminer cette gen !
+ de deux mois sans console
yukilin
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 02:59 PM
Ghost of Tsushima et quelques indés sur switch.
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:00 PM
Rien et ça va être comme ça jusqu'à novembre je pense
guigui59
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:06 PM
Fini mario odyssey j'attend la compilation mario maintenant
5120x2880
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:07 PM
Xenogears et Super Mario 64 (Render96).
elvamore
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:08 PM
J'ai fini last of us 2 et bien avancé dans spiderman
nakata
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:21 PM
Days gone. Je me régale
l3andr3
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:24 PM
Wasteland III et un peu de raid sur wow
slad
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:29 PM
Un peu de GoT et Children of Morta en coop.
thauvinho
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:38 PM
Horizon ZD pc et Crusader King's 3
wazaaabi
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:39 PM
J’ai enfin fini Days Gone . Excellent jeu j’ai pris une petite claque . Je ne sais pas si on peux voir combien de temps on a joué .
J’avance aussi dans Red Faction sur Switch.
J’ai attaqué Call Of WW2 sur Ps4 et Rise Of the Tomb Raider . Je ne sais pas lequel finir en premier .
osiris
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:54 PM
amassous
je kiff bien la campagne solo pour le moment mais j'ai pas bien avancé encore
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
Je viens de commencer Luigi's Mansion 3
shido
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
Cross code
amassous
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 04:03 PM
nicolasgourry
innelan
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 04:06 PM
Toujours sur
spiderman
ps4 et aussi
guacamelee
sur switch qui est vraiment excellent !
Dans l'attente de mario all stars et surtout de 13 sentinels.
kenchansenpai
posted
the 09/13/2020 at 04:27 PM
Toujours sur Ghost of Tsushima et la douche froide Avengers
