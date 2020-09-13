profile
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Je viens de revenir donc nada
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    killia
    posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:06 PM by kevisiano
    comments (28)
    amassous posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:07 PM
    Rien.
    walterwhite posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:09 PM
    Un peu de PES 2020 et strictement rien d’autre.
    fan2jeux posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:10 PM
    ff9
    street of rage 4
    osiris posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:17 PM
    Marvel's Avengers
    serve posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:26 PM
    J'ai fini control et c'est tout ^^
    edarn posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:36 PM
    MeiQ: Labyrinth of Death
    Shining Resonance Refrain
    amassous posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:39 PM
    osiris Il est méchant ce jeu?
    vfries posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:45 PM
    Crash team racing, Spyro 2 et Drake hollow
    arrrghl posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:49 PM
    un tout petit peu de streets of rage 4 et du Halo 5.
    killia posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:50 PM
    Seulement SpiritFarer sur Switch qui touche mon kokoro à force que je progresse dans l'aventure.

    L'ambiance est juste incroyable et doucereuse
    kambei312 posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:51 PM
    Seiken 3 sur la compilation Switch (pas le remake hein! )
    Fire Emblem Fates (Révélations) sur 3DS.
    Et encore et toujours Persona 4 The Golden sur PsVita.

    Je pense finir FE la cette semaine. Les 2 autres ça va être chaud...
    ioop posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:55 PM
    j'ai vendu ma ps4 mardi donc je n'ai joué que lundi. Avengers terminé et un peu de fall guys pour terminer cette gen !

    + de deux mois sans console
    yukilin posted the 09/13/2020 at 02:59 PM
    Ghost of Tsushima et quelques indés sur switch.
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:00 PM
    Rien et ça va être comme ça jusqu'à novembre je pense
    guigui59 posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:06 PM
    Fini mario odyssey j'attend la compilation mario maintenant
    5120x2880 posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:07 PM
    Xenogears et Super Mario 64 (Render96).
    elvamore posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:08 PM
    J'ai fini last of us 2 et bien avancé dans spiderman
    nakata posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Days gone. Je me régale
    l3andr3 posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:24 PM
    Wasteland III et un peu de raid sur wow
    slad posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Un peu de GoT et Children of Morta en coop.
    thauvinho posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:38 PM
    Horizon ZD pc et Crusader King's 3
    wazaaabi posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:39 PM
    J’ai enfin fini Days Gone . Excellent jeu j’ai pris une petite claque . Je ne sais pas si on peux voir combien de temps on a joué .
    J’avance aussi dans Red Faction sur Switch.
    J’ai attaqué Call Of WW2 sur Ps4 et Rise Of the Tomb Raider . Je ne sais pas lequel finir en premier .
    osiris posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:54 PM
    amassous je kiff bien la campagne solo pour le moment mais j'ai pas bien avancé encore
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Je viens de commencer Luigi's Mansion 3
    shido posted the 09/13/2020 at 03:55 PM
    Cross code
    amassous posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:03 PM
    nicolasgourry
    innelan posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:06 PM
    Toujours sur spiderman ps4 et aussi guacamelee sur switch qui est vraiment excellent !

    Dans l'attente de mario all stars et surtout de 13 sentinels.
    kenchansenpai posted the 09/13/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Toujours sur Ghost of Tsushima et la douche froide Avengers
