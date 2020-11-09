profile
all
Xbox Series S : Microsoft l'avait montré... il y a deux mois
Jeux Video


Live le 1er juillet.
Et c'est pas une vanne, Spencer a confirmé que c'était bien une Series S
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    goldmen33, kurosama, ravyxxs, jozen15
    posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:08 PM by shanks
    comments (10)
    guiguif posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:11 PM
    Ouais bon, une S, une enceinte, facile de duper
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:11 PM
    Et c'est la XSX qui est penché un peu en arrière derrière son bureau
    blackoojb posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:20 PM
    Quel philou
    nobleswan posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:23 PM
    Il nous a bien eu le salaud
    madd posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:37 PM
    https://www.monoprix.fr/assets/images/grocery/2824373/580x580.jpg?impolicy=High_Grocery
    milo42 posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:39 PM
    C'était vraiment très intéressant.
    ravyxxs posted the 09/11/2020 at 10:42 PM
    Al batar

    N'empêche le coup de vieux qu'il a pris miskine...le stress que c'est
    chiotgamer posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:15 PM
    Faut chercher la series V qqpart maintenant.
    altendorf posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:33 PM
    C’est dire comment il prend soin de sa XSS
    gantzeur posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:35 PM
    milo42
