Kena: Bridge of Spirits reporté au premier trimestre 2021


https://mobile.twitter.com/emberlab/status/1304525121181364225
    posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:04 PM by jenicris
    comments (9)
    altendorf posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:05 PM
    Et bah dis donc
    walterwhite posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:06 PM
    Allez ça commence !
    birmou posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:06 PM
    Best début de gen ever
    wilhelm posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:07 PM
    Le prix de la PS5 est aussi reporté.
    romgamer6859 posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:07 PM
    super
    guiguif posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:07 PM
    Les mecs font la une de Game Informer pour reporter leur jeu
    psxbox posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:08 PM
    C est nouvelle génération est.vraiment bancale lol
    victorsagat posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:09 PM
    C’est terrible
    sunlightize posted the 09/11/2020 at 09:10 PM
    Excellent ! Grace au COVID-19, j'ai réussi à rattraper tout les jeux de ma liste de jeu à faire.
