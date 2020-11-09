profile
"Hey mec... T'as un souci ?"

Un bon repos à vous durant ce week-end. Ou pas...


Sony après l'officialisation du prix de la Series X.

    posted the 09/11/2020 at 04:57 PM by gat
    comments (6)
    linkle posted the 09/11/2020 at 05:06 PM
    trop mignon le chat j'adore
    elvamore posted the 09/11/2020 at 05:12 PM
    mafacenligne posted the 09/11/2020 at 05:26 PM
    certain de Sony ont demandés que Mark Cerny se fasse Hara-Kiri !
    et il à répondu " Miiaou " .
    bulford posted the 09/11/2020 at 05:59 PM
    mafacenligne ok...
    zevoodoo posted the 09/11/2020 at 06:00 PM
    Au vu du titre j'ai bité direct la référence ! Je kiff ce passage
    gat posted the 09/11/2020 at 06:09 PM
    zevoodoo Membre de goût.
