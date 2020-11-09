Selon Gematsu, le jeu ne devrait plus tard à arriver sur PS4 et Steam, alors qu'il est disponible depuis mars sur Switch et juin sur stadia.
Pas de certitude concernant la version Xbox par contre...
Il était pas bien noté je crois?
Je kiffais sur Saturn mais c'etait il y à trop longtemps