Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
xenofamicom
xenofamicom
articles : 176
visites since opening : 323160
xenofamicom > blog
Panzer Dragoon R arrive sur PS4 et Steam
Selon Gematsu, le jeu ne devrait plus tard à arriver sur PS4 et Steam, alors qu'il est disponible depuis mars sur Switch et juin sur stadia.

https://www.gematsu.com/2020/09/panzer-dragoon-remake-coming-soon-to-ps4-pc



Pas de certitude concernant la version Xbox par contre...
    posted the 09/11/2020 at 12:50 PM by xenofamicom
    comments (6)
    jenicris posted the 09/11/2020 at 12:55 PM
    xenofamicom il arrivera après sur Xbox.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/PanzerDragoonRE/status/1304392798112813056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1304392798112813056%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_0&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html1304392798112813056
    spilner posted the 09/11/2020 at 12:58 PM
    Ça donne quoi ce jeu?
    Il était pas bien noté je crois?
    negan posted the 09/11/2020 at 01:00 PM
    jenicris Merci de, L'info
    jenicris posted the 09/11/2020 at 01:01 PM
    negan de rien. ^^
    fiveagainstone posted the 09/11/2020 at 01:04 PM
    spilner Pas terrible malheureusement :/
    spilner posted the 09/11/2020 at 01:15 PM
    Fiveagainstone
    Je kiffais sur Saturn mais c'etait il y à trop longtemps
