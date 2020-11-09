[pos=centre]
OFFICIEL: Fast&Furious 9 dans l'espace !
Merci qui ? Merci Michelle



Source: https://www.comicbookmovie.com/action/fast__furious/fast-furious-9-star-michelle-rodriguez-confirms-that-movie-will-take-the-franchise-into-outer-space-a178299#gs.fud351
Ratchet. - Fast&Furious.
    posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:07 AM by ratchet
    comments (10)
    zanpa posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:08 AM
    cette licence ...
    ratchet posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:09 AM
    Putain j'ai trop hâte de voir le bordel que ça va être
    axlenz posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:11 AM
    Ptdrrr! ça va taper des drifts sur la route arc-en-ciel avec les gardiens de la galaxie! On es pas prêt
    goldmen33 posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:13 AM
    Ca semble logique!
    ratchet posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:13 AM
    axlenz: OMG la route arc-en-ciel
    rebellion posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:14 AM
    Cette série de merde putain.
    jenicris posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:16 AM
    spilner posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:18 AM
    C'est une blague putain
    gamerdome posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:20 AM
    Déjà sur terre les cascades défient les lois de la pesanteur, alors là ils vont se lâcher.
    yukilin posted the 09/11/2020 at 11:24 AM
    Ça part de plus en plus en c....cette série de films
