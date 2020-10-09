.Coco l'asticot.
kurosama > blog
Quelle Tv pour votre console Next-gen?
    posted the 09/10/2020 at 10:29 PM by kurosama
    comments (8)
    walterwhite posted the 09/10/2020 at 10:31 PM
    Paré avec mon LG C9
    elvamore posted the 09/10/2020 at 10:38 PM
    Je me contenterai de ma lg 49nano866 2020
    crazyfrag51 posted the 09/10/2020 at 10:42 PM
    LG E7N mais si le 120hz se retrouve dans bcp de jeux je verrai pour une oled avec HDMI 2.1
    metroidvania posted the 09/10/2020 at 10:50 PM
    Sony trinitron
    sunlightize posted the 09/10/2020 at 10:57 PM
    C'est nawak son top. Il a plein de critère à prendre en compte notamment concernant le Gaming.
    nmariodk posted the 09/10/2020 at 11:06 PM
    j'attends que la 4k soit entièrement maitrisé, fiable et abordable, du coup pas avant 2 ans minimum, c'est à dire pour la coupe du monde 2022...
    kurosama posted the 09/10/2020 at 11:10 PM
    Façon le meilleur choix c'est du Lg Oled ( que ça soit pour du jeux ou film ).Bon apres tout depend du budget.
    kikoo31 posted the 09/10/2020 at 11:43 PM
    la tv cathodique, bien sur !!!
