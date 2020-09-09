accueil
Escobar All Day EveryDay
Rentrée spécial Xbox chez Darty
Humour
Xbox game pass ultimate compris
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
aros
,
gemini
,
sora78
,
minbox
,
orichimarugin
,
famimax
,
ropstar
posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:02 PM by
escobar
comments (
12
)
potion2swag
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:08 PM
-10% chez Cuisinella inclus dans le Xbox Gamepass Ultimate (valable jusqu'au 10 novembre 2021).
ropstar
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:11 PM
Ca se remet pas de l'actu Xbox
minbox
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:13 PM
spartan1985
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:15 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC3TGuvRRcE
kuroni
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:17 PM
vonkuru
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:21 PM
Et toujours pas de Wario en vue.
gantzeur
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:21 PM
manque plus que Aaron Greenburger dans la cuisine
famimax
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:24 PM
C'est génial
C'est de toi ?
5120x2880
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:28 PM
En vrai, le radiateur est probablement sous la grille, donc si la pâte thermique sèche et que la console devient inutilisable ça pourrait faire l'affaire pour des petits plats étudiants (d'où le format de la plaque).
ropstar
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:29 PM
Sony et ms s'inspirerait-ils trop de l'electromenagé ??? Met nous un ventilo ou un routeur ps5 .... ca sera la rentrée NEXT GEN chez Darty
mikazaki
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:29 PM
Manque plus que la ps5 Dyson diffuseur d'air et on et bon
escobar
posted
the 09/09/2020 at 03:45 PM
famimax
nope malheureusement
vonkuru
et merde à chaque fois que je lis cette phrase j'ai mal
