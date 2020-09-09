Escobar All Day EveryDay
Rentrée spécial Xbox chez Darty
Humour


Xbox game pass ultimate compris
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aros, gemini, sora78, minbox, orichimarugin, famimax, ropstar
    posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:02 PM by escobar
    comments (12)
    potion2swag posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:08 PM
    -10% chez Cuisinella inclus dans le Xbox Gamepass Ultimate (valable jusqu'au 10 novembre 2021).
    ropstar posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:11 PM
    Ca se remet pas de l’actu Xbox
    minbox posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:13 PM
    spartan1985 posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:15 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DC3TGuvRRcE
    kuroni posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:17 PM
    vonkuru posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:21 PM
    Et toujours pas de Wario en vue.
    gantzeur posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:21 PM
    manque plus que Aaron Greenburger dans la cuisine
    famimax posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:24 PM
    C'est génial C'est de toi ?
    5120x2880 posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:28 PM
    En vrai, le radiateur est probablement sous la grille, donc si la pâte thermique sèche et que la console devient inutilisable ça pourrait faire l'affaire pour des petits plats étudiants (d’où le format de la plaque).
    ropstar posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Sony et ms s’inspirerait-ils trop de l’electromenagé ??? Met nous un ventilo ou un routeur ps5 .... ca sera la rentrée NEXT GEN chez Darty
    mikazaki posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Manque plus que la ps5 Dyson diffuseur d'air et on et bon
    escobar posted the 09/09/2020 at 03:45 PM
    famimax nope malheureusement vonkuru et merde à chaque fois que je lis cette phrase j'ai mal
