[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Shadow Man : Remastered / Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=zpHS-1OE3no&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 09/08/2020 at 05:28 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    maxleresistant posted the 09/08/2020 at 05:31 PM
    La liste d'améliorations est longues. Pourquoi ne pas avoir améliorer les textures?
    shido posted the 09/08/2020 at 05:36 PM
    axlenz posted the 09/08/2020 at 05:39 PM
    Ah
    dedad posted the 09/08/2020 at 05:45 PM
    Qu'est-ce que j'ai pu attendre ce jeu sur N64
    alucardk posted the 09/08/2020 at 05:55 PM
    qui va acheter ce remaster sérieux ?
    kenjushi posted the 09/08/2020 at 06:13 PM
    On se foutait de la gueule de Nintendo avec Mario 64 sur Switch, mais là c'est pas mieux.
    malcomz posted the 09/08/2020 at 06:36 PM
    C'est quoi ce truc
    idd posted the 09/08/2020 at 06:46 PM
    alucardk les chasseurs de trophées / de succès.... et les saoudiens
    amario posted the 09/08/2020 at 07:03 PM
    J’avais kiffe ce jeu à l’époque
