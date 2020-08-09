profile
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
name : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : Narration
other versions :
[PS4] 13 Sentinels Aegis Rim: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim avec les voix anglaise (voix japs dispo).

On rappelle que le jeu sortira sur PS4 le 22 Septembre avec les sous-titres en FR.



    posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:57 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    rahxephon1 posted the 09/08/2020 at 02:04 PM
    Futur bombe
    yais9999 posted the 09/08/2020 at 02:06 PM
    Le doublage Anglais semble insipide comme dab.... J’espère que le téléchargement sera pas obligatoire
