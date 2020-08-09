J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Nouvelle figurines Dragon Ball annoncé: GT ultra-présent
On commence avec la futur Super Masters Stars Piece!!!Et c’est un gros Goku Super Saïyen 4 enervé!!


Le reste c’est des figurine de taille moyenne(dans les 20cm quoi)


J’adore les couleurs de ce dogi




Et enfin la fameuse scène dans le film DBS: Broly

    traveller
    posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:29 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    echizen posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:37 PM
    Elles claquent grave!!!
    amassous posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:39 PM
    echizen Je retiens la Goku GT normal Kamehameha et la Goku Super Saïyen God
    wickette posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:51 PM
    GT c'est le manga canonique qui ne l'est plus depuis Super ?
    ducknsexe posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:52 PM
    Ahhh que serais gamekyo sans ces news sur DBZ
    gemini posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:54 PM
    Le Visage de Goku God est... particulier lol. Ça ne lui ressemble pas en fait.
    amassous posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:55 PM
    wickette Dragon Ball GT n’a jamais était un manga.
    amassous posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:59 PM
    gemini C’est EXACTEMENT sa tête.
    sadakoyamamura posted the 09/08/2020 at 01:59 PM
    Les SSJ4

    Goku GT version adulte
    thelastone posted the 09/08/2020 at 02:05 PM
    Sadakoyamamura C'est Goku Dbz avant d'être goku GT
    rahxephon1 posted the 09/08/2020 at 02:07 PM
    La pose de la Goku SSJ4 est vraiment excellente.
    amassous posted the 09/08/2020 at 02:09 PM
    sadakoyamamura
