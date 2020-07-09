« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
266
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
122
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3295
visites since opening : 4404097
nicolasgourry > blog
Blade Runner : Enhanced Edition / Cinématique comparaison


C'est la cinématique du remaster de Blade Runner, un jeu vidéo d'aventure de Westwood Studios édité par Virgin Interactive sortie en 1997.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmPyg9O2dlI&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    kabuki
    posted the 09/07/2020 at 05:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kabuki posted the 09/07/2020 at 06:22 PM
    Ce jeu est dans mon top 10 vivement que je le refasse dans de bonnes conditions visuel enfin
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre