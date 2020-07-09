« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
EDGE "350" : Notes



(Illustration : Spelunky 2)

Spelunky 2 – 9 (indépendant)
Hades – 9 (indépendant)
Microsoft Flight Simulator – 8
Moose Life – 8 (indépendant)
There Is No Game : Wrong Dimension – 8 (indépendant)
Necrobarista – 7 (indépendant)
Orcs Mist Die! 3 – 7 (indépendant)
BPM : Bullets Per Minute – 7 (indépendant)
Rainy Season – 7 (indépendant)
Spiritfarer – 6 (indépendant)
Battletoads – 4


https://www.rllmukforum.com/index.php?/topic/318040-edge-350-spelunky-2/
    wickette posted the 09/07/2020 at 12:57 PM
    Battletoads, comme tout bon jeux MS studio qui se respecte : Au fond du classement.
    whiteweedow25 posted the 09/07/2020 at 12:58 PM
    Spelunky 2 , une pépite comme prévu
    onihanzo posted the 09/07/2020 at 01:01 PM
    MS au rapport : c’est faible !
    victorsagat posted the 09/07/2020 at 01:06 PM
    Ce désert
    koji posted the 09/07/2020 at 01:11 PM
    wickette flight simulator 8 quand meme
    idd posted the 09/07/2020 at 01:57 PM
    Battletoads je l ai fini et je dois avouer que le gamdolzy est pas génial, les combats sont brouillons et répétitifs. Les phases de courses sont longues et pas intéressante. La Da par contre est génial, ca ferait un super animé.
    idd posted the 09/07/2020 at 01:58 PM
    Gameplay* (salete de clavier téléphone)
