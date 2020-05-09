LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur
gantzeur
Shenmue The Animation , c'est officiel !




    posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:16 AM by gantzeur
    comments (11)
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:19 AM
    13 episodes reprenant les 2 premiers jeux
    sora78 posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:23 AM
    guiguif ça risque pas de survoler l'histoire des jeux ?
    gunstarred posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:23 AM
    Très bon choix.

    La semaine prochaine je vais commencer Phantasy Star Online 2 : Oracle et c'est très pratique de l'avoir en animé moi qui ne comprend pas l'anglais. Ça me permettra de comprendre l'histoire de PSO2.

    Impatient de voir la série Shenmue.
    guiguif posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:25 AM
    sora78 je ne les ai jamais fait donc je ne sais pas
    gunstarred posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:26 AM
    sora78 ils l'ont fait pour PSO2 et ceux qui m'en parle, ça ne survole pas. Mais c'est vrai que 13 épisodes pour Shenmue, ça fait vachement peu, je trouve. On verra bien.
    kraken posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:34 AM
    gunstarred
    Ouais enfin pso 2, l'anime s'est fait pas mal descendre pour son aspect d'adaptation en accéléré
    gunstarred posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:40 AM
    kraken Je n'ai pas le même retour avec ceux avec qui je joue sur PSO2.
    altendorf posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:41 AM
    Bon bah Yu Suzuki a trouvé le moyen de finir Shenmue ^^
    gunstarred posted the 09/05/2020 at 12:41 AM
    kraken Même si, ils m'ont dit qu'ils manquaient deux troid petit trucs
    chiotgamer posted the 09/05/2020 at 01:02 AM
    lulz
    famimax posted the 09/05/2020 at 01:05 AM
    Finalement Shibuya Productions ne sont pas dans le coup ? Tant mieux, vu le nombre de trucs qu'ils ont annoncé et qu'on est pas prêt à voir arriver
