« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
1
Likers
name : Super Mario 3D All-Stars
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : compilation
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
121
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3289
visites since opening : 4393181
nicolasgourry > blog
C'est super...Mario en 3D / Video Comparaison


(2020 / 1996)


(2002 / 2020)


(2007/ 2020)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    kidicarus posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:53 PM
    La résolution est différente, après ce ne sont pas des remakes.
    Mais j'aurais aimé galaxy 2 qui est meilleur; après le premier est le seul à avoir un vrai scénario
    zestarlight posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:58 PM
    Merci pour le comparatif jeu par jeu

    Ça confirme encore plus ce que je disais plus tôt, ça sera pas désagréable de découvrir/redécouvrir ces jeux sur la Switch, mais Sunshine et Galaxy auraient mérité un traitement similaire à WindWaker HD.
    Pour Super Mario 64, je ne sais pas ça me parait plus compliqué... Même si j'aurais préféré un léger remake.
    rockin posted the 09/04/2020 at 08:13 PM
    kidicarus il fallait les 2 surtout...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre