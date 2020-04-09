profile
Marvel's Avengers : les notes de la presse
Marvel's Avengers

Les notes de la presse :

Hobby Consolas 18/20
GameInformer 18/20
WorthPlaying 17/20
SomosXbox 17/20
GamersHeroes 16/20
TrustedReview 16/20
Gamecrate 16/20
IGN Pologne 16/20
Numerama 16/20
Shacknews 16/20
PCInvasion 16/20
JeuxActu 15/20
Spaziogames 15/20
CGmagazine 15/20
Gamestar 15/20
Geeko.lesoir 15/20
PureXbox 14/20
Gamepro 14/20
Xboxachievement 14/20
VideoGamer 14/20
TheSixthAxis 14/20
TrustedPlayers 14/20
Jeuxvide.com 13/20
Culturedvultures 13/20
Gadgets360 12/20
PCMag 12/20
Destructiod 12/20
Mirror 12/20
Indépendant.uk 12/20
ScreenRant 12/20
Millenium 12/20
VGC 8/20

Moyenne : 14.5/20


Ce jeu merite t-il cette moyenne à votre avis ?
    posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:00 PM by thelastofuspart2
    comments (11)
    arquion posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:04 PM
    vu que c'est un jeu à service (dont le contenu sera gratuit), à l'heure actuelle les notes ne sont peut-être pas fameuses mais si le suivi est bon, ça peut être un bon jeu au final.
    shinz0 posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:09 PM
    arquion un suivi du contenu et surtout des patchs...
    arquion posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:24 PM
    shinz0 l'un ne va pas sans l'autre, voyons
    kinectical posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:27 PM
    shinz0 j’y joue depuis hier sur one x tout est stable honnêtement
    galcian posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:32 PM
    kinectical La campagne marketing est bonne, ça te convient?
    kinectical posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:34 PM
    galcian rien à foutre de la ca pagne marketing pour un jeu sur l’univers de Marvel ces déjà assez connu mon ptit cœur
    akinen posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:39 PM
    J’ai vu 6H de gameplay chez gamekult. Le jeu va bien trusté le bac d’occaz. L’ascenseur émotionnel sera très violent chez tous les dayoneurs. Après 15H le jeu n’aura plus rien de nouveau à offrir.
    monz666 posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:39 PM
    Franchement je comprends pas pourquoi certains essaient de minimiser ces notes . Elles sont super bonnes dans l'ensemble.
    kinectical posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:47 PM
    monz666 parceque cee Marvel et sur gamekult quand tu aime Marvel tu n’as pas des bon goût
    kinectical posted the 09/04/2020 at 07:48 PM
    Gamekyo*
    shambala93 posted the 09/04/2020 at 08:10 PM
    monz666
    71 metacritic dans un média qui sur-note, c’est une catastrophe !
