name :
Shadow of the Colossus
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Bluepoint Games
genre :
Aventure
european release date :
02/06/2018
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) pour 24 boules ?
Voilà pour 24 boules (verion boite neuve) je peut l'acheter (fdp inclut) je voulais savoir ca vaut le coup jy ai jamais touché sur Ps2 ?
posted the 09/04/2020 at 02:53 PM by
armando
comments (
6
)
armando
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 02:54 PM
J'ai vu qu'en demat il est moins chère. Mais fuck le demat
armando
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 02:56 PM
losz
J'arrive pas à le definir
losz
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 02:56 PM
Personne va te dire non hein, c'est juste un jeu cultissime.
Après le prix est pas ouf, enfin c'est pas spécialement une affaire, juste le prix normal.
bogsnake
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 02:57 PM
Evidemment,prend le.Ce jeu est une vraie pépite.
aros
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 02:57 PM
N'abandonne pas au 3ème boss si tu le prends, sinon t'y joueras pas longtemps
Il est d'un chiant ; moi, je n'ai pas eu la patience...
armando
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 02:58 PM
aros
Il est dur ??
