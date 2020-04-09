accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Vite y’a la Game & Watch a 45€
Ceux qui veulent c’est maintenant, ça va finir en rupture c’est le meilleur prix.
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/console-retrogaming-nintendo/game-watch-super-mario-bros-system/f-10338-45496444914.html?idOffre=-1&awc=6948_1599219640_225b7e815e8da2f8e924e26bdc640054&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-291559
posted the 09/04/2020 at 11:43 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (
8
)
octobar
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 11:48 AM
moutons
jenicris
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 11:57 AM
Le vouloir a ce prix ?
rebellion
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 11:58 AM
Non merci.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 12:12 PM
Vite vite vite !!
Purée, je suis trop en panique là, je martèle le bouton gauche de ma souris sur l'onglet vert "Précommander" de l'article mais ça ne marche pas !!
wickette
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 12:33 PM
C'est un objet de collection, plus qu'autre chose.
Par contre ça ira, c'est presque le prix de Cyberpunk 2077 quoi
nyseko
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 12:33 PM
icebergbrulant
Ah mince attend, file moi ton numéro de CB je vais t'aider !
kali
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 12:38 PM
Viiiiiiiiite! (NON)
churos45
posted
the 09/04/2020 at 12:44 PM
Justement, le bon plan c'est de l'acheter pour pouvoir le revendre plus cher
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
