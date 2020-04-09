J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
Vite y’a la Game & Watch a 45€


Ceux qui veulent c’est maintenant, ça va finir en rupture c’est le meilleur prix.
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/console-retrogaming-nintendo/game-watch-super-mario-bros-system/f-10338-45496444914.html?idOffre=-1&awc=6948_1599219640_225b7e815e8da2f8e924e26bdc640054&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-291559
    posted the 09/04/2020 at 11:43 AM by amassous
    octobar posted the 09/04/2020 at 11:48 AM
    moutons
    jenicris posted the 09/04/2020 at 11:57 AM
    Le vouloir a ce prix ?
    rebellion posted the 09/04/2020 at 11:58 AM
    Non merci.
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/04/2020 at 12:12 PM
    Vite vite vite !!
    Purée, je suis trop en panique là, je martèle le bouton gauche de ma souris sur l'onglet vert "Précommander" de l'article mais ça ne marche pas !!
    wickette posted the 09/04/2020 at 12:33 PM
    C'est un objet de collection, plus qu'autre chose.

    Par contre ça ira, c'est presque le prix de Cyberpunk 2077 quoi
    nyseko posted the 09/04/2020 at 12:33 PM
    icebergbrulant Ah mince attend, file moi ton numéro de CB je vais t'aider !
    kali posted the 09/04/2020 at 12:38 PM
    Viiiiiiiiite! (NON)
    churos45 posted the 09/04/2020 at 12:44 PM
    Justement, le bon plan c'est de l'acheter pour pouvoir le revendre plus cher
